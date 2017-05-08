Getting treatment for problem drinking - without giving up alcohol
Some people say they've found success with the "harm reduction" approach to problem drinking, where the goal is to cut back consumption without necessarily giving up alcohol completely. Some people say they've found success with the "harm reduction" approach to problem drinking, where the goal is to cut back consumption without necessarily giving up alcohol completely.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hawk Eye.
Add your comments below
Evanston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Elmwood Park dipshits
|May 7
|WhiteSoxFan
|2
|How did convicted mob bookie get liquor license... (Mar '10)
|May 7
|DeAngelis
|24
|Increasing number of blacks and Hispanics movin... (May '08)
|May 5
|Stupid
|182
|optima old orchrd woods condos (Feb '09)
|May 4
|Lower-end
|10
|Figure Skating Trainer Charged With Sex Abuse (Feb '08)
|May 4
|HeardPhartz
|31
|River Grove Library (Feb '11)
|May 2
|Bill
|69
|FBI Please Help! (Jan '14)
|Apr 22
|OldMelParker
|9
Find what you want!
Search Evanston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC