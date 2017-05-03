Fun with Jeremy Piven, home to honor his mom Joyce and her work at Piven Theatre Workshop
You know him as the hot shot hollywood agent, Ari Gold, on "Entourage" that won him three straight Emmy Awards. Jeremy joined WGN Morning News Wednesday morning to talk about the start of his career and his passion for music.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WGN-TV Chicago.
