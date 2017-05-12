Food vendor chosen for new Rosemont b...

Food vendor chosen for new Rosemont baseball stadium

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 19 Read more: Daily Herald

A sketch shows what the $60 million, 6,300-seat minor league baseball stadium now under construction in Rosemont will look like when complete in May 2018. The planned Rosemont minor league baseball franchise expected to play ball next year has hired Professional Sports Catering LLC as its as its food and beverage vendor, officials announced Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Evanston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News What do you love and hate? (Jan '09) Sat Ben Dover 15
Old Evanston (Aug '09) May 17 Kelly 18
Increasing number of blacks and Hispanics movin... (May '08) May 16 Irony_1 195
Social Anarchy in Evanston Township High School May 10 Culture Auditor 1
Elmwood Park dipshits May 7 WhiteSoxFan 2
News How did convicted mob bookie get liquor license... (Mar '10) May 7 DeAngelis 24
optima old orchrd woods condos (Feb '09) May 4 Lower-end 10
See all Evanston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Evanston Forum Now

Evanston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Evanston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Microsoft
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
 

Evanston, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,012 • Total comments across all topics: 281,220,395

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC