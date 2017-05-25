Fingers point over continued Chicago population loss
Chicago lost population for the third year in a row last year, the only one of the nation's top 20 municipalities to hold that streak. According to new estimates released by the U.S. Census Bureau, the decline of 8,638 in the year ended June 30, 2016, was rather small, just 0.3 percent of the total population.
