Festival of colors comes to Evanston

Northwestern University students Swagata Patnaik, center, and Sanjeev Saravanakumar, right, spontaneously perform a dance in front of Charles Deering Library during a Hindu Holi festival spring celebration on May 14, 2017, in Evanston. Northwestern University students Swagata Patnaik, center, and Sanjeev Saravanakumar, right, spontaneously perform a dance in front of Charles Deering Library during a Hindu Holi festival spring celebration on May 14, 2017, in Evanston.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.