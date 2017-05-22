Evanston police: Three men arrested o...

Evanston police: Three men arrested on separate felony charges

Evanston police made three "significant" arrests in as many days recently, separately charging three men with gun possession, sexual assault and vehicle burglary, officials announced Monday in a news release. William A. Pickering, 21, of the 400 block of Sheridan Road in Evanston, is facing felony weapons charges after police said a loaded Glock .40 caliber handgun with an extended capacity magazine was recovered from the 21-year-old man's vehicle May 17, according to the Evanston Police Department release.

