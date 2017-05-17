Evanston police: Northwestern student robbed, groped in off-campus apartment building

Evanston police are investigating a report of an attempted sexual assault and robbery Tuesday of a Northwestern University student in the elevator of a Ridge Avenue apartment building, authorities announced in a news release. Police said that around 9:37 p.m., the 24-year-old female student saw a man knocking on the entrance door to the building and since she thought he lived there, she let him in the building.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.