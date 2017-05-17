Evanston police: Northwestern student...

Evanston police: Northwestern student robbed, groped in off-campus apartment building

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday May 17 Read more: Chicago Tribune

Evanston police are investigating a report of an attempted sexual assault and robbery Tuesday of a Northwestern University student in the elevator of a Ridge Avenue apartment building, authorities announced in a news release. Police said that around 9:37 p.m., the 24-year-old female student saw a man knocking on the entrance door to the building and since she thought he lived there, she let him in the building.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Evanston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News What do you love and hate? (Jan '09) 15 hr Keyanna 12
Old Evanston (Aug '09) Wed Kelly 18
Increasing number of blacks and Hispanics movin... (May '08) May 16 Irony_1 195
Social Anarchy in Evanston Township High School May 10 Culture Auditor 1
Elmwood Park dipshits May 7 WhiteSoxFan 2
News How did convicted mob bookie get liquor license... (Mar '10) May 7 DeAngelis 24
optima old orchrd woods condos (Feb '09) May 4 Lower-end 10
See all Evanston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Evanston Forum Now

Evanston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Evanston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Microsoft
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Evanston, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,820 • Total comments across all topics: 281,152,199

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC