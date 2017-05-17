Evanston police: Northwestern student robbed, groped in off-campus apartment building
Evanston police are investigating a report of an attempted sexual assault and robbery Tuesday of a Northwestern University student in the elevator of a Ridge Avenue apartment building, authorities announced in a news release. Police said that around 9:37 p.m., the 24-year-old female student saw a man knocking on the entrance door to the building and since she thought he lived there, she let him in the building.
