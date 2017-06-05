Entire incoming Northwestern freshman...

Entire incoming Northwestern freshman class to receive free 'Hamilton' tickets

Wednesday May 24

This image released by The Public Theater shows Lin-Manuel Miranda, foreground, with the cast during a performance of "Hamilton," in New York. The Evanston, Illinois-based school announced the treat to the Chicago production of the show for its newest Wildcats in a news release Tuesday, May 23. Tickets to the musical done by Lin-Manuel Miranda will come part of the school's One Book One program, according to the release.

