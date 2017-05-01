Chris Greene, jazz saxophonist and composer: Something Else! Interview

Chris Greene returns with his genre-defying new album Boundary Issues , building on a career that traces back to the prestigious Indiana University jazz studies program. The Evanston, Ill.-born saxophonist and composer , who is again collaborating with the Chris Greene Quintet, joined Preston Frazier for a Something Else! Sitdown to discuss this new studio project, a career that's already included collaborations with Common, the Temptations, Andrew Bird and Steve Coleman among others, and his unlikely origin story in jazz.

