Chris Greene, jazz saxophonist and composer: Something Else! Interview
Chris Greene returns with his genre-defying new album Boundary Issues , building on a career that traces back to the prestigious Indiana University jazz studies program. The Evanston, Ill.-born saxophonist and composer , who is again collaborating with the Chris Greene Quintet, joined Preston Frazier for a Something Else! Sitdown to discuss this new studio project, a career that's already included collaborations with Common, the Temptations, Andrew Bird and Steve Coleman among others, and his unlikely origin story in jazz.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Something Else! Reviews.
Add your comments below
Evanston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|River Grove Library (Feb '11)
|20 hr
|Bill
|69
|Increasing number of blacks and Hispanics movin... (May '08)
|Mon
|Stupid
|178
|Elmwood Park dipshits
|Apr 26
|SonnyRed
|1
|FBI Please Help! (Jan '14)
|Apr 22
|OldMelParker
|9
|Taxpayers to pay $100k to coach Winnetka librar...
|Apr 19
|jcandrew
|1
|Joseph Fosco American News Post (Jan '14)
|Apr 18
|TRandone
|10
|Old Evanston (Aug '09)
|Jan '17
|Dre
|16
Find what you want!
Search Evanston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC