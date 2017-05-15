chicagoFor J.B. Pritzker, mansion's d...

chicagoFor J.B. Pritzker, mansion's disrepair has saved $230K in taxes

Friday May 12 Read more: Chicago Sun-Times

J.B. Pritzker, billionaire would-be governor, bought the historic mansion next door to his even bigger home on Chicago's Gold Coast, let it fall into disrepair - and then argued it was "uninhabitable" to win what so far have been nearly $230,000 in property-tax breaks, records show. Pritzker, his wife and their two children live in a palatial, three-story home in the Gold Coast with more than 12,500 square feet of living space and a two-story coach house.

