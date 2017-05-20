Burt Bacharach, Greg Phillinganes, Marilyn Scott + others: Five for the Road

Five for the Road is an occasional look at the compact discs and / or downloads that have been in my car recently - some new, some old CHRIS GREENE QUARTET - BOUNDARY ISSUES : Evanston, Illinois-based Chris Greene's music always makes for great road music, and Boundary Issues is no exception. Greene and his long-term band blends stunning new compositions like "Thunder Snow and "The Crossover Appeal" with daring and original interpretations of masterworks by Horace Silver and Kenny Kirkland .

