Burt Bacharach, Greg Phillinganes, Marilyn Scott + others: Five for the Road
Five for the Road is an occasional look at the compact discs and / or downloads that have been in my car recently - some new, some old CHRIS GREENE QUARTET - BOUNDARY ISSUES : Evanston, Illinois-based Chris Greene's music always makes for great road music, and Boundary Issues is no exception. Greene and his long-term band blends stunning new compositions like "Thunder Snow and "The Crossover Appeal" with daring and original interpretations of masterworks by Horace Silver and Kenny Kirkland .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Something Else! Reviews.
Add your comments below
Evanston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What do you love and hate? (Jan '09)
|May 20
|Ben Dover
|15
|Old Evanston (Aug '09)
|May 17
|Kelly
|18
|Increasing number of blacks and Hispanics movin... (May '08)
|May 16
|Irony_1
|195
|Social Anarchy in Evanston Township High School
|May 10
|Culture Auditor
|1
|Elmwood Park dipshits
|May 7
|WhiteSoxFan
|2
|How did convicted mob bookie get liquor license... (Mar '10)
|May 7
|DeAngelis
|24
|optima old orchrd woods condos (Feb '09)
|May 4
|Lower-end
|10
Find what you want!
Search Evanston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC