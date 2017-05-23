Area history, May 23, 2017
In 1917, H.S. Capron, who was one of the leaders to have the federal government locate an aviation field in Bondville, received word from Washington that the War Department had chosen a site in Rantoul. The notice said that the Rantoul site offered greater advantages than Bondville's.
