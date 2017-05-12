A beach read doesn't have to be as light and fluffy as the sand
The term "beach read" doesn't exactly convey smart, substantive narratives. Rather, the term suggests fluffier fare: mass-market mysteries, flimsy celebrity memoirs, "chick lit" novels with beach scenes or city skylines on their covers, and anything by Danielle Steele.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Reader.
Comments
Add your comments below
Evanston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What do you love and hate? (Jan '09)
|Sat
|Ben Dover
|15
|Old Evanston (Aug '09)
|May 17
|Kelly
|18
|Increasing number of blacks and Hispanics movin... (May '08)
|May 16
|Irony_1
|195
|Social Anarchy in Evanston Township High School
|May 10
|Culture Auditor
|1
|Elmwood Park dipshits
|May 7
|WhiteSoxFan
|2
|How did convicted mob bookie get liquor license... (Mar '10)
|May 7
|DeAngelis
|24
|optima old orchrd woods condos (Feb '09)
|May 4
|Lower-end
|10
Find what you want!
Search Evanston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC