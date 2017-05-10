2 North seniors earn National Merit Scholarship
Jennifer Gutman and Preetha Pamidighantham will each receive $2,500 scholarships for their combined accomplishments, skills and success potential in rigorous college studies. Gutman and Pamidighantham were among 15,000 finalists in the 2017 National Merit Scholarship Program.
