12th Annual Songwriters Project Participants Announced

The 12th annual Johnny Mercer Foundation Songwriters Project participants will take residency at Northwestern University from June 18 to 24 for an intensive week-long program of master classes and workshops that culminates with a public concert. Chosen from a record-breaking, competitive pool of 131 applicants, the 13 emerging professional songwriters work in a variety of musical genres including pop, music theater, jazz, R&B, traditional folk, rock, classical impressionism and alt-country.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.