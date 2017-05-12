12th Annual Johnny Mercer Foundation ...

12th Annual Johnny Mercer Foundation Songwriters Project Participants Are Announced

The 12th annual Johnny Mercer Foundation Songwriters Project participants will take residency at Northwestern University from June 18 to 24 for an intensive week-long program of master classes and workshops that culminate with a public concert. Chosen from a record-breaking competitive pool of 131 applicants, the 13 emerging professional songwriters work in a variety of musical genres including pop, music theatre, jazz, R&B, traditional folk, rock, classical, impressionism, and alt-country.

