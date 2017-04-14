Virtual-reality device simulates experience of bird flight
Visitors to a Chicago museum were treated to a different type of flight simulator -- a virtual-reality experience designed to mimic the flight of a bird. The Field Museum played host Thursday to the Birdly Flight Simulator, a VR experience created by D3D Cinema, based in Evanston, Ill.
