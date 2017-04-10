US drops out of top 5 death penalty c...

US drops out of top 5 death penalty countries in the world

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Christian Science Monitor

Capital punishment fell by more than one-third around the world last year - and the United States dropped out of the top 5 countries for the first time in a decade. That was the finding of Amnesty International's annual report on the world's death sentences and executions in 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Christian Science Monitor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Evanston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Joseph Fosco American News Post (Jan '14) 13 hr Goombah 2
News Northwestern University crew member dies during... Apr 11 Trump is Winning 1
News Catching hold of the rye -- Food and Dining Cul... (Jun '08) Apr 9 robert higgins 8
Poll What about the loss of Elliott's Dairy? (Mar '10) Mar 17 Lower-end 55
News West suburban fire board pumped up chiefs' pens... (Sep '13) Mar 15 Supporter 10
A Day Without Women? Mar '17 Josh 1
River Grove Library (Feb '11) Mar '17 barb 68
See all Evanston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Evanston Forum Now

Evanston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Evanston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Tornado
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

Evanston, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,599 • Total comments across all topics: 280,291,187

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC