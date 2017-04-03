Toronto firm KPMB goes bold with new landmark business school
Architecture is more than high art - it has to serve the needs of those who work and live within it. Alex Bozikovic reports on a Canadian firm that is pushing the boundaries of design at one of the world's top business schools As Sally Blount returned to Chicago, the U.S. border guards had a question: What had she been doing in Toronto? The dean of Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management was coming back from meeting her architects at the Toronto firm KPMB .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Globe and Mail.
Add your comments below
Evanston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What about the loss of Elliott's Dairy? (Mar '10)
|Mar 17
|Lower-end
|55
|West suburban fire board pumped up chiefs' pens... (Sep '13)
|Mar 15
|Supporter
|10
|A Day Without Women?
|Mar 9
|Josh
|1
|River Grove Library (Feb '11)
|Mar '17
|barb
|68
|One Earth Film Festival Highlights 'Hometown Ha...
|Mar '17
|Trump is the man
|1
|Increasing number of blacks and Hispanics movin... (May '08)
|Mar '17
|Mallo
|171
|Motorcyclist still in coma after November accident (Jan '10)
|Feb '17
|Sayitstrong
|12
Find what you want!
Search Evanston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC