Restaurant openings: Werewolf serves coffee from old Wonder Bread truck, Aloha Poke hits Evanston

Monday marks the opening of Werewolf Coffee , the first coffee shop from DMK Restaurants. Like Fairgrounds and Starbucks Reserve, Werewolf will not subscribe to a single roaster for its beans; rather, it will offer caffeinated selections from a few different roasters: Chicago's Metropolis and Dark Matter, as well as Stumptown Coffee Roasters out of Portland.

