Piven Theatre Workshop Gala to Honor Legendary Founder Joyce Piven
Piven Theatre Workshop's celebrity alumni are coming home to Chicago for one big night to honor their favorite teacher-legendary founder, Joyce Piven. On Saturday, May 6, philanthropic leaders, community partners and friends of Piven Theatre Workshop from Hollywood, Broadway and around the world will pay tribute to Piven's remarkable 45 years in Chicago theatre at the inaugural Once Upon a Stage gala at Revel Fulton Market in Chicago's West Loop.
Evanston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Increasing number of blacks and Hispanics movin... (May '08)
|Sat
|OriginalMP
|172
|Elmwood Park dipshits
|Apr 26
|SonnyRed
|1
|FBI Please Help! (Jan '14)
|Apr 22
|OldMelParker
|9
|Taxpayers to pay $100k to coach Winnetka librar...
|Apr 19
|jcandrew
|1
|Joseph Fosco American News Post (Jan '14)
|Apr 18
|TRandone
|10
|Mikey boy mgrdichian is a flob
|Apr 16
|Bill
|1
|Old Evanston (Aug '09)
|Jan '17
|Dre
|16
