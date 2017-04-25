Piven Theatre Workshop Gala to Honor Legendary Founder Joyce Piven

Piven Theatre Workshop's celebrity alumni are coming home to Chicago for one big night to honor their favorite teacher-legendary founder, Joyce Piven. On Saturday, May 6, philanthropic leaders, community partners and friends of Piven Theatre Workshop from Hollywood, Broadway and around the world will pay tribute to Piven's remarkable 45 years in Chicago theatre at the inaugural Once Upon a Stage gala at Revel Fulton Market in Chicago's West Loop.

