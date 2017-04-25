Piven Theatre Workshop Gala to Honor ...

Piven Theatre Workshop Gala to Honor Legendary Founder Joyce Piven

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Apr 25 Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Piven Theatre Workshop's celebrity alumni are coming home to Chicago for one big night to honor their favorite teacher-legendary founder, Joyce Piven. On Saturday, May 6, philanthropic leaders, community partners and friends of Piven Theatre Workshop from Hollywood, Broadway and around the world will pay tribute to Piven's remarkable 45 years in Chicago theatre at the inaugural Once Upon a Stage gala at Revel Fulton Market in Chicago's West Loop.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Evanston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Increasing number of blacks and Hispanics movin... (May '08) Sat OriginalMP 172
Elmwood Park dipshits Apr 26 SonnyRed 1
FBI Please Help! (Jan '14) Apr 22 OldMelParker 9
Taxpayers to pay $100k to coach Winnetka librar... Apr 19 jcandrew 1
Joseph Fosco American News Post (Jan '14) Apr 18 TRandone 10
Mikey boy mgrdichian is a flob Apr 16 Bill 1
Old Evanston (Aug '09) Jan '17 Dre 16
See all Evanston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Evanston Forum Now

Evanston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Evanston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Evanston, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,210 • Total comments across all topics: 280,664,042

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC