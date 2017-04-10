'Our Declaration' Selected for One Bo...

'Our Declaration' Selected for One Book Program

EVANSTON, Ill. --- "Our Declaration: A Reading of the Declaration of Independence in Defense of Equality," a book that brings an eye-opening perspective to one of the most studied texts in U.S. history, is Northwestern University's One Book One Northwestern all-campus read for the 2017-18 academic year.

