NU-Q student volunteers to work with refugees

It was a very different Spring Break for Shakeeb Asrar, who spent his holidays working with displaced refugees in Greece. For 15 days, Asrar, a senior at Northwestern University in Qatar, volunteered to work with Syrian, Afghani, Pakistani, and Iraqi refugees seeking asylum from their war-torn countries.

