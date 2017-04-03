NU-Q student volunteers to work with refugees
It was a very different Spring Break for Shakeeb Asrar, who spent his holidays working with displaced refugees in Greece. For 15 days, Asrar, a senior at Northwestern University in Qatar, volunteered to work with Syrian, Afghani, Pakistani, and Iraqi refugees seeking asylum from their war-torn countries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.
Add your comments below
Evanston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Catching hold of the rye -- Food and Dining Cul... (Jun '08)
|Sun
|robert higgins
|8
|What about the loss of Elliott's Dairy? (Mar '10)
|Mar 17
|Lower-end
|55
|West suburban fire board pumped up chiefs' pens... (Sep '13)
|Mar 15
|Supporter
|10
|A Day Without Women?
|Mar '17
|Josh
|1
|River Grove Library (Feb '11)
|Mar '17
|barb
|68
|One Earth Film Festival Highlights 'Hometown Ha...
|Mar '17
|Trump is the man
|1
|Increasing number of blacks and Hispanics movin... (May '08)
|Mar '17
|Mallo
|171
Find what you want!
Search Evanston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC