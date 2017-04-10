Northwestern University rower missing after falling overboard
Authorities were searching a channel in a north Chicago suburb on Monday for a Northwestern University rower who fell overboard during morning practice, officials said. The men's team was practicing in the North Shore Channel near the Northwestern campus when a rower fell into the water, Alan Cubbage, vice president for university relations, said in a statement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Evanston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Joseph Fosco American News Post (Jan '14)
|5 hr
|Goombah
|2
|Northwestern University crew member dies during...
|Apr 11
|Trump is Winning
|1
|Catching hold of the rye -- Food and Dining Cul... (Jun '08)
|Apr 9
|robert higgins
|8
|What about the loss of Elliott's Dairy? (Mar '10)
|Mar 17
|Lower-end
|55
|West suburban fire board pumped up chiefs' pens... (Sep '13)
|Mar 15
|Supporter
|10
|A Day Without Women?
|Mar '17
|Josh
|1
|River Grove Library (Feb '11)
|Mar '17
|barb
|68
Find what you want!
Search Evanston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC