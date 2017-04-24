Northwestern suspends SAE fraternity, orders house on Evanston campus vacated
Northwestern University 's chapter of Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity has been suspended from campus and members must move out of the Sheridan Road frat house by May 6, after members violated terms of their disciplinary probation, university officials confirmed Monday. "Northwestern is suspending SAE," said Northwestern spokesman Bob Rowley.
