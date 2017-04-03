Northwestern opens new Kellogg Global Hub at its Evanston campus
This past week, Northwestern University welcomed students to a new flagship building at its Evanston, Illinois campus. Known as the Kellogg Global Hub, the curvy 415,000-square-foot facility houses Northwestern's Kellogg School of Management as well as the economics department of the school's Weinberg College of Arts and Sciences.
