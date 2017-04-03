Northwestern opens new Kellogg Global...

Northwestern opens new Kellogg Global Hub at its Evanston campus

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Apr 4 Read more: Curbed

This past week, Northwestern University welcomed students to a new flagship building at its Evanston, Illinois campus. Known as the Kellogg Global Hub, the curvy 415,000-square-foot facility houses Northwestern's Kellogg School of Management as well as the economics department of the school's Weinberg College of Arts and Sciences.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Curbed.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Evanston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll What about the loss of Elliott's Dairy? (Mar '10) Mar 17 Lower-end 55
News West suburban fire board pumped up chiefs' pens... (Sep '13) Mar 15 Supporter 10
A Day Without Women? Mar 9 Josh 1
River Grove Library (Feb '11) Mar 7 barb 68
News One Earth Film Festival Highlights 'Hometown Ha... Mar '17 Trump is the man 1
Increasing number of blacks and Hispanics movin... (May '08) Mar '17 Mallo 171
News Motorcyclist still in coma after November accident (Jan '10) Feb '17 Sayitstrong 12
See all Evanston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Evanston Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Cook County was issued at April 07 at 10:11AM CDT

Evanston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Evanston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Evanston, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,936 • Total comments across all topics: 280,121,545

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC