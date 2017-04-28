Niles North High School students stage classroom walkout
Niles Township High School District 219 officials would not immediately confirm why a group of students walked out of their Niles North High classrooms for a short period on Friday. The walkout came following a morning Skokie-wide event, Stand Against Racism.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Evanston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Elmwood Park dipshits
|Wed
|SonnyRed
|1
|FBI Please Help! (Jan '14)
|Apr 22
|OldMelParker
|9
|Taxpayers to pay $100k to coach Winnetka librar...
|Apr 19
|jcandrew
|1
|Joseph Fosco American News Post (Jan '14)
|Apr 18
|TRandone
|10
|Mikey boy mgrdichian is a flob
|Apr 16
|Bill
|1
|Old Evanston (Aug '09)
|Jan '17
|Dre
|16
|City Pledges to - Welcome' Illegal Aliens
|Dec '16
|spytheweb
|10
Find what you want!
Search Evanston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC