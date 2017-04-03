Newcomers Burns, Kotowski elected to Oakton Community College board
Martha Burns and Paul Kotowski were winners Tuesday in the race for two, 6-year seats on the Oakton Community College board, which was contested exclusively by newcomers. With all 314 precincts reporting, unofficial totals showed Burns of Evanston led the pack with 26,500 votes followed by Kotowski of Skokie with 18,539, Carmina Cortes Gonzalez of Des Plaines with 17,759 and Travis Zimmerman of Northbrook, with 13,520.
