Morning Spin: Emanuel offers students dancing advice
Mayor Rahm Emanuel talks with media after casting his ballot on Feb. 20, 2015. He spoke with students on Monday at the newly reopened Dyett High School for the Arts in Washington Park.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Evanston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What about the loss of Elliott's Dairy? (Mar '10)
|Mar 17
|Lower-end
|55
|West suburban fire board pumped up chiefs' pens... (Sep '13)
|Mar 15
|Supporter
|10
|A Day Without Women?
|Mar 9
|Josh
|1
|River Grove Library (Feb '11)
|Mar 7
|barb
|68
|One Earth Film Festival Highlights 'Hometown Ha...
|Mar 5
|Trump is the man
|1
|Increasing number of blacks and Hispanics movin... (May '08)
|Mar '17
|Mallo
|171
|Motorcyclist still in coma after November accident (Jan '10)
|Feb '17
|Sayitstrong
|12
Find what you want!
Search Evanston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC