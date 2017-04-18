MN Snapshot: Towmaster finds new owner, keeps Litchfield home
Litchfield-based Towmaster Inc., a maker of heavy-duty trucks and utility and industrial trailers, has been acquired by Monroe Truck Equipment Inc., a portfolio company of Industrial Opportunity Partners, based in Evanston, Illinois.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Finance and Commerce.
Add your comments below
