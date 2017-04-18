MN Snapshot: Towmaster finds new owne...

MN Snapshot: Towmaster finds new owner, keeps Litchfield home

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Finance and Commerce

Litchfield-based Towmaster Inc., a maker of heavy-duty trucks and utility and industrial trailers, has been acquired by Monroe Truck Equipment Inc., a portfolio company of Industrial Opportunity Partners, based in Evanston, Illinois. Enter your user name and password in the fields above to gain access to the subscriber content on this site.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Finance and Commerce.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Evanston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Taxpayers to pay $100k to coach Winnetka librar... Apr 19 jcandrew 1
Joseph Fosco American News Post (Jan '14) Apr 18 TRandone 10
Mikey boy mgrdichian is a flob Apr 16 Bill 1
News Catching hold of the rye -- Food and Dining Cul... (Jun '08) Apr 9 robert higgins 8
Poll What about the loss of Elliott's Dairy? (Mar '10) Mar '17 Lower-end 55
News West suburban fire board pumped up chiefs' pens... (Sep '13) Mar '17 Supporter 10
A Day Without Women? Mar '17 Josh 1
See all Evanston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Evanston Forum Now

Evanston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Evanston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Evanston, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,447 • Total comments across all topics: 280,462,492

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC