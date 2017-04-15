Man, 39, charged in heroin sting in suburban Evanston
A 39-year-old man is facing felony charges after police said he sold heroin to undercover officers in north suburban Evanston. Robert L. Clayton of the 1800 block of Hovland Court was charged Saturday with five counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance, according to an Evanston Police Department news release.
