Man, 39, charged in heroin sting in s...

Man, 39, charged in heroin sting in suburban Evanston

Next Story Prev Story
7 min ago Read more: Chicago Tribune

A 39-year-old man is facing felony charges after police said he sold heroin to undercover officers in north suburban Evanston. Robert L. Clayton of the 1800 block of Hovland Court was charged Saturday with five counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance, according to an Evanston Police Department news release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Evanston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Joseph Fosco American News Post (Jan '14) 5 min True facts 3
News Catching hold of the rye -- Food and Dining Cul... (Jun '08) Apr 9 robert higgins 8
Poll What about the loss of Elliott's Dairy? (Mar '10) Mar 17 Lower-end 55
News West suburban fire board pumped up chiefs' pens... (Sep '13) Mar 15 Supporter 10
A Day Without Women? Mar '17 Josh 1
River Grove Library (Feb '11) Mar '17 barb 68
Increasing number of blacks and Hispanics movin... (May '08) Mar '17 Mallo 171
See all Evanston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Evanston Forum Now

Evanston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Evanston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. North Korea
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Tornado
  3. Climate Change
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
 

Evanston, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,759 • Total comments across all topics: 280,315,440

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC