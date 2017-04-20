Getting treatment for problem drinkin...

Getting treatment for problem drinking - without giving up alcohol

Next Story Prev Story
41 min ago Read more: Chicago Tribune

Some people say they've found success with the "harm reduction" approach to problem drinking, where the goal is to cut back consumption without necessarily giving up alcohol completely. Some people say they've found success with the "harm reduction" approach to problem drinking, where the goal is to cut back consumption without necessarily giving up alcohol completely.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Evanston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Taxpayers to pay $100k to coach Winnetka librar... Wed jcandrew 1
Joseph Fosco American News Post (Jan '14) Apr 18 TRandone 10
Mikey boy mgrdichian is a flob Apr 16 Bill 1
News Catching hold of the rye -- Food and Dining Cul... (Jun '08) Apr 9 robert higgins 8
Poll What about the loss of Elliott's Dairy? (Mar '10) Mar '17 Lower-end 55
News West suburban fire board pumped up chiefs' pens... (Sep '13) Mar '17 Supporter 10
A Day Without Women? Mar '17 Josh 1
See all Evanston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Evanston Forum Now

Evanston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Evanston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Evanston, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,355 • Total comments across all topics: 280,453,383

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC