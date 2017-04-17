Fabian Almazan, jazz pianist with Terence Blanchard: Something Else! Interview
Fabian Almazan, a Havana-born, Miami-raised jazz pianist who has worked with Terence Blanchard since 2007, is set to release Alcanza on June 2, 2017 . That follows 2011's Personalities on Biophilia, 2014's Rhizome via Blue Note, and the live set SWR New Jazz Meeting from earlier this year.
