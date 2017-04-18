Exclusive: US regulator knocks its own handling of Wells Fargo sales scandal

Wells Fargo & Co and its U.S. bank regulator discussed complaints of high-pressure sales tactics as early as 2010 but officials took no action for years, according to a regulator's review of the scandal. FILE PHOTO - A Wells Fargo branch is seen in the Chicago suburb of Evanston, Illinois, U.S. on February 10, 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.