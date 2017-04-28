Evanston's Cranky Librarian slapped w...

Evanston's Cranky Librarian slapped with 15-day suspension

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 28 Read more: Chicago Reader

It's probably best to get this out of the way right up front: the Internet handle for Lesley Williams, Evanston Public Library's beleaguered director of adult services, is "Cranky Librarian." It's a joke, but also a clue: this bookworm is no milquetoast.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Reader.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Evanston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Increasing number of blacks and Hispanics movin... (May '08) 17 hr Stupid 178
Elmwood Park dipshits Apr 26 SonnyRed 1
FBI Please Help! (Jan '14) Apr 22 OldMelParker 9
Taxpayers to pay $100k to coach Winnetka librar... Apr 19 jcandrew 1
Joseph Fosco American News Post (Jan '14) Apr 18 TRandone 10
Mikey boy mgrdichian is a flob Apr 16 Bill 1
Old Evanston (Aug '09) Jan '17 Dre 16
See all Evanston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Evanston Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Cook County was issued at May 01 at 9:45PM CDT

Evanston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Evanston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Evanston, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,120 • Total comments across all topics: 280,714,078

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC