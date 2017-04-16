Evanston man arrested for dealing heroin

Sunday Apr 16 Read more: WGN-TV Chicago

A nearly two-year investigation into an alleged heroin dealer on the North Shore has resulted in the arrest of a 39-year-old Evanston man - and there could be more arrests coming. Robert Crayton was arrested Friday morning just a block away from an elementary school, and is now facing multiple felony charges for allegedly dealing heroin.

