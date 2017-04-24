Defending Lesley Williams - Community Expresses Support, Segment 1
Lesley Williams, Head of Adult Services at the Evanston Public Library is celebrated by a crowd of more than 50 supporters who rallied outside the hearing room ahead of a disciplinary hearing at the Evanston Civic Center. Short press conference and statements from assembled individuals with follow up statement from Leslie after the hearing.
