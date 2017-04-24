Defending Lesley Williams - Community...

Defending Lesley Williams - Community Expresses Support, Segment 1

Next Story Prev Story
29 min ago Read more: A-Infos Radio Project

Lesley Williams, Head of Adult Services at the Evanston Public Library is celebrated by a crowd of more than 50 supporters who rallied outside the hearing room ahead of a disciplinary hearing at the Evanston Civic Center. Short press conference and statements from assembled individuals with follow up statement from Leslie after the hearing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at A-Infos Radio Project.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Evanston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Increasing number of blacks and Hispanics movin... (May '08) 6 hr OriginalMP 172
Elmwood Park dipshits Wed SonnyRed 1
FBI Please Help! (Jan '14) Apr 22 OldMelParker 9
Taxpayers to pay $100k to coach Winnetka librar... Apr 19 jcandrew 1
Joseph Fosco American News Post (Jan '14) Apr 18 TRandone 10
Mikey boy mgrdichian is a flob Apr 16 Bill 1
Old Evanston (Aug '09) Jan '17 Dre 16
See all Evanston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Evanston Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Cook County was issued at April 29 at 4:04AM CDT

Evanston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Evanston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Evanston, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,197 • Total comments across all topics: 280,644,341

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC