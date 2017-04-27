44th Annual Bach Week Festival to Feature Artist Debuts and More
The Chicago area's 44th annual Bach Week Festival, opening April 28 in Evanston, Ill., will feature festival debuts of local and visiting artists of international stature in concerts devoted to the music of the festival's namesake, German Baroque composer J. S. Bach. Soprano Josefien Stoppelenburg and mezzo-soprano Susan Platts, both residents of Chicago's North Shore, will make their festival debuts April 28 in a program designed to showcase their talents.
