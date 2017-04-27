44th Annual Bach Week Festival to Fea...

44th Annual Bach Week Festival to Feature Artist Debuts and More

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 27 Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

The Chicago area's 44th annual Bach Week Festival, opening April 28 in Evanston, Ill., will feature festival debuts of local and visiting artists of international stature in concerts devoted to the music of the festival's namesake, German Baroque composer J. S. Bach. Soprano Josefien Stoppelenburg and mezzo-soprano Susan Platts, both residents of Chicago's North Shore, will make their festival debuts April 28 in a program designed to showcase their talents.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Evanston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Increasing number of blacks and Hispanics movin... (May '08) 23 hr Anthony_Accardo 174
Elmwood Park dipshits Apr 26 SonnyRed 1
FBI Please Help! (Jan '14) Apr 22 OldMelParker 9
Taxpayers to pay $100k to coach Winnetka librar... Apr 19 jcandrew 1
Joseph Fosco American News Post (Jan '14) Apr 18 TRandone 10
Mikey boy mgrdichian is a flob Apr 16 Bill 1
Old Evanston (Aug '09) Jan '17 Dre 16
See all Evanston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Evanston Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Cook County was issued at May 01 at 4:23AM CDT

Evanston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Evanston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Evanston, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,135 • Total comments across all topics: 280,691,330

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC