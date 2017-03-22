Written Inside: A Podcast On - What It Means To Be Locked Up'

Philosophy professor Jennifer Lackey teaches one of her courses about 50 miles away from the Northwestern University campus in Evanston. Her class on mass incarceration is taught to a group of 15 inmates -- all men imprisoned for committing violent crimes -- at the maximum-security Stateville Correctional Center near Joliet. One of Lackey's guest lecturers, journalist Alex Kotlowitz, worked with the inmates to edit their essays on the everyday experience of being incarcerated.

