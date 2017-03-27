Well-Known Sociologist Eric Klinenberg to Speak at Northwestern
EVANSTON, Ill. --- New York University sociologist Eric Klinenberg, whose well known work covers natural disasters and climate change to a best-selling book, with comedian Aziz Ansari, on relationships, will return to Northwestern University to deliver an address as part of One Book One Northwestern.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newswise.
Add your comments below
Evanston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What about the loss of Elliott's Dairy? (Mar '10)
|Mar 17
|Lower-end
|55
|West suburban fire board pumped up chiefs' pens... (Sep '13)
|Mar 15
|Supporter
|10
|A Day Without Women?
|Mar 9
|Josh
|1
|River Grove Library (Feb '11)
|Mar 7
|barb
|68
|One Earth Film Festival Highlights 'Hometown Ha...
|Mar 5
|Trump is the man
|1
|Increasing number of blacks and Hispanics movin... (May '08)
|Mar 2
|Mallo
|171
|Motorcyclist still in coma after November accident (Jan '10)
|Feb '17
|Sayitstrong
|12
Find what you want!
Search Evanston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC