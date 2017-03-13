The Poke Boom Infiltrates Evanston, a Chicago-Style Hot Dog Cocktail Exists, More Intel
Aloha Poke Co. , the first establishment to bring trendy raw-fish poke bowls to the area, will open Evanston's first dedicated poke shop at 630 Davis St. on Friday, owner Zach Friedlander says.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Eater.
Comments
Add your comments below
Evanston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What about the loss of Elliott's Dairy? (Mar '10)
|Fri
|Lower-end
|55
|West suburban fire board pumped up chiefs' pens... (Sep '13)
|Mar 15
|Supporter
|10
|A Day Without Women?
|Mar 9
|Josh
|1
|River Grove Library (Feb '11)
|Mar 7
|barb
|68
|One Earth Film Festival Highlights 'Hometown Ha...
|Mar 5
|Trump is the man
|1
|Increasing number of blacks and Hispanics movin... (May '08)
|Mar 2
|Mallo
|171
|Motorcyclist still in coma after November accident (Jan '10)
|Feb 20
|Sayitstrong
|12
Find what you want!
Search Evanston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC