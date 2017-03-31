Suburban parents want lawmakers to remove SAT scores from college transcripts
Some suburban parents are rallying around a bill sponsored by Sen. Julie Morrison, D-Deerfield, that would allow parents to remove the SAT score from their child's transcript so that students who take the test again on their own can send newer, improved scores to the college of their choice.
