Suburban parents want lawmakers to re...

Suburban parents want lawmakers to remove SAT scores from college transcripts

Next Story Prev Story
18 min ago Read more: Chicago Tribune

Some suburban parents are rallying around a bill sponsored by Sen. Julie Morrison, D-Deerfield, that would allow parents to remove the SAT score from their child's transcript so that students who take the test again on their own can send newer, improved scores to the college of their choice. Some suburban parents are rallying around a bill sponsored by Sen. Julie Morrison, D-Deerfield, that would allow parents to remove the SAT score from their child's transcript so that students who take the test again on their own can send newer, improved scores to the college of their choice.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Evanston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll What about the loss of Elliott's Dairy? (Mar '10) Mar 17 Lower-end 55
News West suburban fire board pumped up chiefs' pens... (Sep '13) Mar 15 Supporter 10
A Day Without Women? Mar 9 Josh 1
River Grove Library (Feb '11) Mar 7 barb 68
News One Earth Film Festival Highlights 'Hometown Ha... Mar 5 Trump is the man 1
Increasing number of blacks and Hispanics movin... (May '08) Mar 2 Mallo 171
News Motorcyclist still in coma after November accident (Jan '10) Feb '17 Sayitstrong 12
See all Evanston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Evanston Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Cook County was issued at March 31 at 9:29AM CDT

Evanston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Evanston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Oakland
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Supreme Court
 

Evanston, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,033 • Total comments across all topics: 279,957,736

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC