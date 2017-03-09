Study: Eyes, not limbs, led fish to l...

Study: Eyes, not limbs, led fish to land 385 million years ago

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 9 Read more: UPI

Larger animals' eyes prompted them to develop limbs to venture from water onto land for the first time more than 385 million years ago, according to a new study. Researchers studied fossil records and determined that crocodile-like animals discovered meals they would want on land and evolved limbs to accomplish the task.

Start the conversation, or Read more at UPI.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Evanston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News West suburban fire board pumped up chiefs' pens... (Sep '13) 6 hr brian 8
A Day Without Women? Mar 9 Josh 1
River Grove Library (Feb '11) Mar 7 barb 68
News One Earth Film Festival Highlights 'Hometown Ha... Mar 5 Trump is the man 1
Increasing number of blacks and Hispanics movin... (May '08) Mar 2 Mallo 171
News Motorcyclist still in coma after November accident (Jan '10) Feb 20 Sayitstrong 12
News SWAT team called out after 'butt dialing' incident (Jan '11) Feb '17 Such Loud Pharts 7
See all Evanston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Evanston Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Lake Effect Snow Warning for Cook County was issued at March 13 at 2:52PM CDT

Evanston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Evanston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
  1. South Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Health Care
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. China
 

Evanston, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,748 • Total comments across all topics: 279,525,935

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC