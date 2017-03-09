Study: Eyes, not limbs, led fish to land 385 million years ago
Larger animals' eyes prompted them to develop limbs to venture from water onto land for the first time more than 385 million years ago, according to a new study. Researchers studied fossil records and determined that crocodile-like animals discovered meals they would want on land and evolved limbs to accomplish the task.
