Stakes are high in Illinois as Congre...

Stakes are high in Illinois as Congress rethinks Medicaid

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: The Daily Gazette

Soccer coach Lesly Durand noticed last fall that he was running out of breath more easily on the field, and getting unusually tired carrying bags of equipment. The 61-year-old Evanston man didn't know why, so he called his doctor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Evanston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
River Grove Library (Feb '11) 19 hr barb 68
News One Earth Film Festival Highlights 'Hometown Ha... Sun Trump is the man 1
Increasing number of blacks and Hispanics movin... (May '08) Mar 2 Mallo 171
News Motorcyclist still in coma after November accident (Jan '10) Feb 20 Sayitstrong 12
News SWAT team called out after 'butt dialing' incident (Jan '11) Feb '17 Such Loud Pharts 7
Old Evanston (Aug '09) Jan '17 Dre 16
News West suburban fire board pumped up chiefs' pens... (Sep '13) Jan '17 Boo 7
See all Evanston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Evanston Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Cook County was issued at March 08 at 10:21AM CST

Evanston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Evanston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. North Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Evanston, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,357 • Total comments across all topics: 279,400,159

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC