St. James CME Church gets first female pastor in its 159-year history
Williams is an ordained elder in the Christian Methodist Episcopal Church, according to a news release issued by the congregation. She recently served on the Ministerial Examination Committee for the Carolina Region and was the Carolina Region's Liaison to the Pan-Methodist Campaign for Children in Povertyin the 7th Episcopal District.
