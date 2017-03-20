Shootings Kill 1 Person, Wound 6 Since Friday, Police Say

A 16-year-old boy was taken to Stroger Hospital and two adults were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, fire officials said. A friend drove Johnson to St. Bernard Hospital, where he died at 6:03 a.m. Three males walked up to him at 9:38 p.m.in the 11600 block of South Yale, demanded his cellphone and then shot him in the buttocks and shoulder, police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.