Shootings Kill 1 Person, Wound 6 Since Friday, Police Say
A 16-year-old boy was taken to Stroger Hospital and two adults were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, fire officials said. A friend drove Johnson to St. Bernard Hospital, where he died at 6:03 a.m. Three males walked up to him at 9:38 p.m.in the 11600 block of South Yale, demanded his cellphone and then shot him in the buttocks and shoulder, police said.
