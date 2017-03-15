See inside the Oscar Mayer Mansion after massive makeover
The woodwork, the antique light fixtures, the leaded glass windows and the stair case have all been restored to their original glory and then brought into 2017 with the help of Barbara Bliss of Showhomes. Just last month Barbara and her team staged the home in hopes of enticing a buyer to the 7400 square foot, 2.65 million dollar property on Evanston's Forest Ave. Most of the 17 living spaces in the three story home are now decked out as it could be when a modern day family moves in.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WGN-TV Chicago.
Add your comments below
Evanston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What about the loss of Elliott's Dairy? (Mar '10)
|Mar 17
|Lower-end
|55
|West suburban fire board pumped up chiefs' pens... (Sep '13)
|Mar 15
|Supporter
|10
|A Day Without Women?
|Mar 9
|Josh
|1
|River Grove Library (Feb '11)
|Mar 7
|barb
|68
|One Earth Film Festival Highlights 'Hometown Ha...
|Mar 5
|Trump is the man
|1
|Increasing number of blacks and Hispanics movin... (May '08)
|Mar 2
|Mallo
|171
|Motorcyclist still in coma after November accident (Jan '10)
|Feb 20
|Sayitstrong
|12
Find what you want!
Search Evanston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC