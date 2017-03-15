See inside the Oscar Mayer Mansion af...

See inside the Oscar Mayer Mansion after massive makeover

Wednesday Mar 15 Read more: WGN-TV Chicago

The woodwork, the antique light fixtures, the leaded glass windows and the stair case have all been restored to their original glory and then brought into 2017 with the help of Barbara Bliss of Showhomes. Just last month Barbara and her team staged the home in hopes of enticing a buyer to the 7400 square foot, 2.65 million dollar property on Evanston's Forest Ave. Most of the 17 living spaces in the three story home are now decked out as it could be when a modern day family moves in.

