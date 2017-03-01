RCN Deploys Gigabit Internet Service in Evanston, Ill.
RCN announced this week it expanded its services into Evanston, Ill., where residents now have access to the company's 1 Gigabit Internet offering as well as digital TV and phone services. RCN first announced gigabit services in the Chicago area back in November.
