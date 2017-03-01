RCN Deploys Gigabit Internet Service ...

RCN Deploys Gigabit Internet Service in Evanston, Ill.

RCN announced this week it expanded its services into Evanston, Ill., where residents now have access to the company's 1 Gigabit Internet offering as well as digital TV and phone services. RCN first announced gigabit services in the Chicago area back in November.

