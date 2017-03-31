RCC awards excellence in religion communication at Chicago ceremony
The Religion Communicators Council handed out awards recognizing excellence in about 60 categories of communications and public relations Thursday at its annual conference in Chicago. The annual DeRose-Hinkhouse Memorial Awards, given to active members of RCC, are named in honor of the late Victor DeRose and the late Paul M. Hinkhouse, leading lithographers in New York City, and longtime friends of the RCC.
