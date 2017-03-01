Oakton hosting candidate forum Monday

Oakton hosting candidate forum Monday

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Daily Herald

The forum is 4 p.m. Monday, March 6, in Room 1604 at the college's Des Plaines campus, 1600 E. Golf Road. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet three of the four candidates seeking to fill two seats.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Evanston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Increasing number of blacks and Hispanics movin... (May '08) Thu Mallo 171
River Grove Library (Feb '11) Mar 1 LibGal 67
News Motorcyclist still in coma after November accident (Jan '10) Feb 20 Sayitstrong 12
News SWAT team called out after 'butt dialing' incident (Jan '11) Feb '17 Such Loud Pharts 7
Old Evanston (Aug '09) Jan '17 Dre 16
News West suburban fire board pumped up chiefs' pens... (Sep '13) Jan '17 Boo 7
Review: A1 Rental Vans Jan '17 jesto joseph 1
See all Evanston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Evanston Forum Now

Evanston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Evanston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
 

Evanston, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,365 • Total comments across all topics: 279,331,963

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC